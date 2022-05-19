UnMarshal (MARSH) Market Cap Hits $838,796.28

UnMarshal (MARSH) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One UnMarshal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000412 BTC on major exchanges. UnMarshal has a market cap of $838,796.28 and $325,435.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UnMarshal has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,593.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.99 or 0.00644356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.56 or 0.00482626 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,539.98 or 1.89975494 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00032450 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00009080 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using U.S. dollars.

