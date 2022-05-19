UNUS SED LEO Trading 1.2% Higher This Week (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for $5.19 or 0.00017804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $4.95 billion and approximately $6.56 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00229545 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002120 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003158 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

