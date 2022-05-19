Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Trading 11.7% Higher

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) shares shot up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.92 and last traded at $17.90. 38,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,624,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.

Several analysts have weighed in on UPWK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Upwork from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Upwork has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 1.84.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $141.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Harvey purchased 65,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $1,074,312.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 813,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,284,349.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $98,103.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,889 shares of company stock worth $1,126,129. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Upwork during the first quarter valued at $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,493,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 14.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,654,000 after purchasing an additional 509,479 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

