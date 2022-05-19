Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 368,900 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the April 15th total of 288,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 161,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:UBA opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.57 million, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.06. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $21.66.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 105.56%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBA. Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

