USDx stablecoin (USDX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5,513.00

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One USDx stablecoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, USDx stablecoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. USDx stablecoin has a market cap of $7.07 million and $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00008036 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000073 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14,024,661.89 or 0.00001722 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Profile

USDx stablecoin (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 coins. USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for USDx stablecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dForceNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for USDx stablecoin is dforce.network . USDx stablecoin’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDx stablecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDx stablecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDx stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

