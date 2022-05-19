Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Utz Brands Inc. manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz(R), Zapp’s(R), Golden Flake(R), Good Health(R), Boulder Canyon(R), Hawaiian Brand(R) and TORTIYAHS!(R). Utz Brands Inc., formerly known as Collier Creek, is based in New York, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Utz Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Utz Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of UTZ opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $25.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Utz Brands had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Utz Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

In other Utz Brands news, Director Antonio F. Fernandez bought 25,700 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $353,632.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cary Devore bought 7,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $99,921.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 48,399 shares of company stock worth $666,617 over the last three months. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 25,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 15,382 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Utz Brands by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,652,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 120.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 30,980 shares in the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

