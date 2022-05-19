Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 42,015 shares.The stock last traded at $43.05 and had previously closed at $45.32.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valhi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.58.

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $683.20 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Valhi’s payout ratio is currently 5.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VHI. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Valhi by 39.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Valhi by 2.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valhi by 108.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valhi by 30.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valhi by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valhi Company Profile (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

