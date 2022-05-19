Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday.

VALU opened at $71.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $684.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.15. Value Line has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $91.72.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.26 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Value Line by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Value Line by 141.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Value Line by 52.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Value Line by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Value Line by 11,415.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Value Line Company Profile (Get Rating)

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

