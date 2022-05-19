Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Valvoline by 386.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 112,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 89,429 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 41,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 340.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 89,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

Shares of VVV stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $29.75. The stock had a trading volume of 14,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average of $33.01. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.69 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $886.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 278.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.01%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

