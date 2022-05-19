Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 4.8% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $24,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG stock traded down $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $145.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,019. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.18. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.01 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.