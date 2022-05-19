Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 147,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,048,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 70,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 23,240 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,759,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 35,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGK opened at $56.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.20. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

