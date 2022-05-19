Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) traded down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $175.65 and last traded at $175.81. 26,355 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 33,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.90.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.21 and a 200-day moving average of $202.66.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (VTHR)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.