Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 385,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 9.4% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $168,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 392,484,673 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,305,000 after purchasing an additional 993,721 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $357.93. 6,319,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,696,690. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $354.02 and a one year high of $441.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $396.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.16.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.