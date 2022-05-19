Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.7% of American Money Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $195.73. The stock had a trading volume of 225,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,535. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $192.12 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

