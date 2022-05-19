Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 3,895.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.
NASDAQ VBLT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,011. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72. The company has a market cap of $106.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.09. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.04.
A number of brokerages have commented on VBLT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vascular Biogenics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.56.
About Vascular Biogenics (Get Rating)
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.
