Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 3,895.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

NASDAQ VBLT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,011. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72. The company has a market cap of $106.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.09. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.04.

A number of brokerages have commented on VBLT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vascular Biogenics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

