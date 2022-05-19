VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VectivBio Holding AG is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for severe rare conditions for which there is a significant unmet medical need. VectivBio Holding AG is based in BASEL, Switzerland. “

NASDAQ:VECT opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91. VectivBio has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $16.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CHI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VectivBio by 0.3% during the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,592,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of VectivBio by 10,635.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 72,005 shares during the last quarter. Canaan Partners XI LLC acquired a new position in shares of VectivBio during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VectivBio by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of VectivBio during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

