Veil Price Up 7.5% Over Last Week (VEIL)

Veil (VEIL) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 19th. During the last seven days, Veil has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a total market capitalization of $551,170.48 and $196.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Veil Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

