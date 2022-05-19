Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $664.94 Million

Analysts forecast that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) will post sales of $664.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $647.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $674.78 million. Venator Materials posted sales of $567.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on VNTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Venator Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Venator Materials by 3.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 967.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 2.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000.

NYSE:VNTR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.76. 123,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,511. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Venator Materials has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

