Verge Price Hits $0.0049 on Top Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Verge has a total market cap of $80.17 million and $2.48 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000290 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002237 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00017197 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.21 or 0.00230524 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003173 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000738 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,504,198,263 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

