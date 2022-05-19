VeriCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $44.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 100.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded up 79.1% against the US dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a market cap of $124,875.86 and approximately $44.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,564.34 or 0.99667440 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00035520 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00019252 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001351 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000975 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 35,081,836 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

