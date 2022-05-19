Vert Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 23,288 Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Vert Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $3,284,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,708,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,348,000 after acquiring an additional 68,872 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 36,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 26,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,380,000.

BDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.65. 165,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,536. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $127.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1,085.71%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

