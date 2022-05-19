Vert Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 26,254 Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Vert Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000. Vornado Realty Trust makes up 0.9% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNO. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 711.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 760.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

VNO stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.42. 41,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,671. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 1.25. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 326.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VNO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $4,998,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,451 shares in the company, valued at $46,185,928.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

