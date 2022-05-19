Vert Asset Management LLC Takes $167,000 Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Vert Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 18,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of ESRT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 104,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,744. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -116.67%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

