Vert Asset Management LLC Takes $2.81 Million Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Vert Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,000. Boston Properties accounts for about 2.3% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Boston Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Boston Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.36.

BXP stock traded down $4.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.07. The stock had a trading volume of 65,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,748. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $105.18 and a one year high of $133.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.32%.

Boston Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.