Vert Asset Management LLC Takes $502,000 Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Vert Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,204,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,656,000 after acquiring an additional 56,268 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Alan S. Forman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.32 per share, with a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $121,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JBGS stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.89. 70,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,382. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -53.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $34.98.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -187.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

