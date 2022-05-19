Vert Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Vert Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,283,000. Digital Realty Trust comprises 6.8% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 58.7% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,734,000. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 66,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of DLR stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.61. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.79 and a 1-year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 101.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DLR shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.21.

Digital Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.