Vidulum (VDL) Price Hits $0.0275 on Exchanges

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 19th. Vidulum has a market cap of $469,295.30 and approximately $258.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00090067 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000486 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 17,071,231 coins. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

