Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) and Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Head to Head Comparison

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) and Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Village Super Market pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Arko pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Village Super Market pays out 49.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Arko pays out 15.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Village Super Market and Arko’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Village Super Market 1.44% 8.32% 3.22% Arko 0.96% 32.38% 2.66%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Village Super Market and Arko’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Village Super Market $2.03 billion 0.16 $19.99 million $2.02 11.29 Arko $7.42 billion 0.13 $59.20 million $0.53 15.43

Arko has higher revenue and earnings than Village Super Market. Village Super Market is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arko, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Village Super Market has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arko has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Village Super Market and Arko, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Village Super Market 0 0 0 0 N/A Arko 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.2% of Village Super Market shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of Arko shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Village Super Market shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.7% of Arko shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Arko beats Village Super Market on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc. operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen; and various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of twenty-nine ShopRite supermarkets, five Fairway Markets, and three Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. Village Super Market, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Springfield, New Jersey.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to independent dealers, and bulk and spot purchasers. It operates approximately 3,000 locations comprising approximately 1,400 company-operated stores and approximately 1,650 dealer sites. The company is based in Richmond, Virginia.

