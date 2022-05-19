Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Piper Sandler

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler to $39.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.11.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

VNOM stock opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average is $26.42.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 255.24%.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $3,490,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $181,309.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,525,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,459,994.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 831,436 shares of company stock worth $24,701,964 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 20.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after purchasing an additional 237,242 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 204.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 60,078 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 21.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.