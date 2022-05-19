Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Director William Pridgen Buys 13,450 Shares

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) Director William Pridgen bought 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $58,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,734.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Pridgen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, William Pridgen bought 600 shares of Virios Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,964.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, William Pridgen acquired 2,197 shares of Virios Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $11,995.62.

Shares of Virios Therapeutics stock opened at $4.57 on Thursday. Virios Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.24.

Virios Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VIRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Virios Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Virios Therapeutics by 63.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 93,800 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Virios Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Virios Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Virios Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 48,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 24,216 shares during the period. 11.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

