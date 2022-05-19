VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VMW. Barclays reduced their target price on VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cross Research decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.10.

NYSE:VMW opened at $93.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.68. VMware has a 52-week low of $92.76 and a 52-week high of $167.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.65.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that VMware will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

