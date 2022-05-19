Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given New GBX 150 Price Target at Barclays

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 155 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.85) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VOD. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.10) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 147 ($1.81) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 145 ($1.79) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 125 ($1.54) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.77) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 167.85 ($2.07).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

VOD stock opened at GBX 116.26 ($1.43) on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a one year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75). The firm has a market cap of £32.84 billion and a PE ratio of -236.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 125.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 121.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.00%.

About Vodafone Group Public (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.