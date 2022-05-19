VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Price Target Cut to $20.00

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of VOXX opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. VOXX International has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $164.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24.
About VOXX International (Get Rating)
VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.
