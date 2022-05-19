VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Price Target Cut to $20.00

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get VOXX International alerts:

Shares of VOXX opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. VOXX International has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $164.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in VOXX International by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 128.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

About VOXX International (Get Rating)

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.