vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

NASDAQ VTVT opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of -1.43. vTv Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.88.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,627,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 177,373 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 77.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 151,435 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 15,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

