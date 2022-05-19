Wagerr (WGR) Market Capitalization Tops $3.14 Million

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $308.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wagerr has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 245,545,025 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars.

