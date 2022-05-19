Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Increased by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,456 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.0% of JT Stratford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 331.2% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 344.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.66.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock traded down $8.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,647,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,666,185. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $337.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.53 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

