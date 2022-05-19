Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 584,227 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,533,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,340,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,682,000 after buying an additional 280,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,024,000 after buying an additional 341,661 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Walmart by 54.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,467,000 after buying an additional 2,658,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.8% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,664,707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $928,927,000 after buying an additional 181,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.66.

Shares of WMT traded down $8.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.43. The company had a trading volume of 34,647,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,666,185. The stock has a market cap of $337.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.38. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.53 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.