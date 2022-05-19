Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.40-$6.40 EPS.

WMT stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,153,185. The stock has a market cap of $331.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $121.53 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,716,452,000 after purchasing an additional 520,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,676,000 after acquiring an additional 201,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walmart by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,682,000 after purchasing an additional 280,795 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walmart from $141.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.66.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

