Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Cut to $159.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by MKM Partners to $159.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. MKM Partners currently has a na rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.66.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $122.43 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 1 year low of $121.53 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $337.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.91 and a 200 day moving average of $144.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total transaction of $2,084,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 14,883.3% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,747 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Walmart by 54.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Walmart by 393.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,311 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

