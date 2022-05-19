Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Guggenheim from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.66.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $122.43 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 1-year low of $121.53 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.17%.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.1% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Walmart by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 57,673 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

