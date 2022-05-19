Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Lowered to $139.00 at Truist Financial

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $150.00 to $139.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a na rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.66.

WMT opened at $122.43 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 1-year low of $121.53 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.38.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

