Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Evercore ISI

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WMT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.66.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $122.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.38. The stock has a market cap of $337.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a 1-year low of $121.53 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 57,673 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,039,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

