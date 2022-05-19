Warburg Research Reiterates “€177.00” Price Target for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Warburg Research set a €177.00 ($184.38) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($177.08) target price on Sixt in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($177.08) target price on Sixt in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($154.90) target price on Sixt in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($177.08) target price on Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($166.67) target price on Sixt in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Sixt stock opened at €118.10 ($123.02) on Monday. Sixt has a one year low of €103.70 ($108.02) and a one year high of €170.30 ($177.40). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €126.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of €142.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.26, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

