Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Warner Music Group has a dividend payout ratio of 48.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Warner Music Group to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.4%.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $29.13 on Thursday. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $50.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 362.14% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $712,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $382,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,000 in the last 90 days. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 1,416.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMG shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Warner Music Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.62.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

