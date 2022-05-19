Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

NYSE WRE opened at $23.42 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $22.23 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 195.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 566.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 76,722 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 43,967 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,628,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,313,000 after purchasing an additional 82,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

