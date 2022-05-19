Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.04 Million

Brokerages expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) will report sales of $51.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.58 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted sales of $41.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $207.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200.79 million to $214.57 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $227.19 million, with estimates ranging from $202.75 million to $235.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

WRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 96.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 76,722 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 43,967 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,628,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,313,000 after acquiring an additional 82,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRE opened at $23.42 on Monday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average is $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.17 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 566.67%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

