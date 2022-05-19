Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Bought by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Waters by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 928,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $331,863,000 after buying an additional 134,304 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,412,000. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in shares of Waters by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,511,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,611,850,000 after acquiring an additional 103,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $414,147,000 after acquiring an additional 101,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 567,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $211,467,000 after acquiring an additional 78,184 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WAT. Barclays initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.50.

Shares of WAT stock traded down $6.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $323.83. 485,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,179. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.85. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $288.32 and a 1-year high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.08 million. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

