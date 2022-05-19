Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $123.72

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $123.72 and last traded at $125.81, with a volume of 1410 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.11.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.24. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.73%.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total value of $492,252.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,730.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,992,000 after acquiring an additional 318,578 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,807,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,576,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 188.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,106,000 after acquiring an additional 150,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 161.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,837,000 after acquiring an additional 140,834 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

