Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Outperform

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $100.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $92.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WELL. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.25.

Shares of WELL opened at $88.22 on Wednesday. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $71.34 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.37. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 117.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s payout ratio is 325.34%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

