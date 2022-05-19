Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $585.42 Million

Analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) will post $585.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $604.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $572.60 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted sales of $506.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WAL shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.

Shares of NYSE:WAL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.30. 2,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,666. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $71.68 and a 12 month high of $124.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

In other news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $591,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.57 per share, with a total value of $147,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,181.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,150 shares of company stock valued at $394,784 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after acquiring an additional 89,303 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,336,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 171,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,232,000 after acquiring an additional 36,631 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.